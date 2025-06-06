5 must-try dishes with curry leaves
What's the story
Curry leaves are a staple in Indian cuisine, recognized for their aromatic and distinct flavor.
Not only do these leaves add flavor to our dishes, but they also provide us with a number of health benefits.
Using curry leaves in traditional recipes can really make them amazing.
Here are five classic Indian dishes that are taken to another level with the addition of curry leaves.
Rice dish
Curry leaf rice delight
Curry leaf rice is a simple yet flavorful dish that uses cooked rice, fresh curry leaves, mustard seeds, and spices.
The aroma of the curry leaves seeps into the rice, resulting in an aromatic, delicious meal.
This dish makes a perfect lunch/dinner and goes well with yogurt or pickles.
Lentil soup
Spiced lentil soup with curry leaves
Adding curry leaves to lentil soup makes the dish a whole lot tastier, combining the earthy flavor of lentils with the aromatic essence of curry leaves, cumin seeds, and turmeric.
This combination results in the most comforting and nutritious soup, which is a star both as a starter and a main course.
It gives you a warm, flavorful experience with every spoonful.
Chutney recipe
Savory curry leaf chutney
Curry leaf chutney redefines traditional chutneys by pureeing fresh curry leaves with coconut, green chilies, and tamarind paste.
This mixture makes for a tangy chutney that goes well with dosas or idlis. It adds an extra dimension to any meal.
Its distinctive taste profile improves the dining experience. It makes it a favorite among those who love depth in their food.
Potato dish
Flavorful potato stir-fry with curry leaves
A potato stir-fry gets more exciting when cooked with curry leaves.
Sliced potatoes are sauteed in oil along with mustard seeds, turmeric powder, and fresh curry leaves till crispy from the outside yet tender from inside.
The dish serves as an excellent side accompaniment to any main course.
Coconut soup
Aromatic coconut curry leaf soup
This coconut-based soup gets its rich flavor from freshly ground spices mixed with coconut milk and lots of fragrant curry leaves simmered together gently on low flame.
This way all flavors meld perfectly together, making it an aromatic delight perfect as an appetizer or light meal option alike.