5 Irish tea-drinking customs you should know
Tea holds an important place in the heart of Irish culture, showcasing a colorful history and changing customs.
Known for their love for tea, the Irish often consume it several times a day.
These customs provide an insight into the soul of Ireland, making the experience with Irish communities all the more enriching.
Here are five important tea-drinking customs that highlight tea's importance in Ireland.
Quality matters
The importance of a good brew
In Ireland, making a good ol' cuppa is an art.
The quality of the tea leaves matters the most, with many opting for loose leaf instead of tea bags for a richer taste.
Boiling water is poured directly onto the leaves to ensure proper infusion.
A strong brew is preferred, often steeped for a few minutes to attain the desired strength and taste.
Milk debate
Milk first or last?
The debate has raged across Ireland for years over whether to add milk before or after pouring tea.
Traditionally, milk was added first to prevent fragile china cups from cracking under the hot liquid.
However, others argue that adding milk last gives better control over the strength and color of the tea.
The custom differs from household to household and person to person.
Tea companions
Biscuit pairing tradition
Tea in Ireland is usually served with biscuits/scones as a snack/treat during breaks throughout the day.
Digestive biscuits and shortbread cookies are popular options that go perfectly with the strong flavor of Irish tea.
This combination not only satiates hunger but also makes socializing easier during the teatime gatherings.
Community bonding
Social aspect of tea drinking
Tea drinking in Ireland goes beyond consumption, it's an important opportunity to socialize.
It unites family, friends, neighbors, and colleagues over several daily activities.
These meet-ups, usually with light refreshments, create a warm and inviting atmosphere.
They reinforce the sense of community by promoting free-flowing conversations around shared pots of tea.
Timely tradition
Afternoon tea rituals
Afternoon tea is particularly special in Irish culture, served between three and four o'clock p.m.
It gives a chance to unwind and relax between the busy schedules and mundane lives.
This tradition gives a brief respite, a pause for reflection and relaxation amid busy schedules.