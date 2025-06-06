Odisha breakfasts: Must-try vegetarian dishes
What's the story
Odisha, an eastern coastal state, boasts a glorious culinary heritage.
The vegetarian breakfasts from the land are a delicious mix of flavors and textures that represent the culture and traditions of the region.
Not only are they delicious, but also nutritious, making them a perfect way to kickstart the day.
From fermented rice cakes to savory pancakes, Odisha's breakfast spread has it all!
Fermented rice
Pakhala bhata: Fermented rice delight
Pakhala bhata is a traditional Odia dish where cooked rice is fermented in water overnight.
The dish is generally served with veggies or fried items and is extremely popular in summers, owing to its cooling effects.
However, the fermentation process also makes the rice more nutritious, as it becomes easier to digest while offering beneficial probiotics.
Flattened rice
Chuda santula: Flattened rice mix
If you want a simple yet flavorful breakfast option, go for chuda santula.
Made with flattened rice mixed with vegetables and spices, the dish can be prepared quickly.
Simply soak flattened rice in water and saute it with mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chilies, and seasonal vegetables.
It is light on stomach yet filling enough to give you energy for the day ahead.
Lentil-vegetable mix
Dalma: Lentil-vegetable medley
Dalma is a wholesome dish that is prepared by cooking lentils with an assortment of vegetables like pumpkin, potato, and eggplant.
Seasoned with cumin seeds and turmeric powder, dalma offers a perfect balance of protein from lentils and vitamins from veggies.
It goes well with steamed rice or can be enjoyed alone as a hearty breakfast option.
Sweet cakes
Kakara pitha: Sweet semolina cakes
Kakara pitha are sweet cakes made from semolina or wheat flour, stuffed with coconut filling flavored with cardamom powder.
Deep-fried until golden brown, these cakes have a crispy exterior and soft inside.
Often prepared during festivals or special occasions in Odisha households, kakara pitha makes for an indulgent breakfast treat when paired with tea or coffee.