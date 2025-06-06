What's the story

Odisha, an eastern coastal state, boasts a glorious culinary heritage.

The vegetarian breakfasts from the land are a delicious mix of flavors and textures that represent the culture and traditions of the region.

Not only are they delicious, but also nutritious, making them a perfect way to kickstart the day.

From fermented rice cakes to savory pancakes, Odisha's breakfast spread has it all!