Batters with 550-plus runs against a bowler in Tests

England's Joe Root has set a new record for scoring the most runs against a single bowler in Test cricket. The right-handed batsman achieved this feat during Day 3 of the fourth Test against India in Manchester. Root, who scored a record-breaking 150 in the second innings, now has a whopping 588 runs against India's Ravindra Jadeja in Tests. Here we look at the batters with 550-plus runs against a bowler in Test cricket.

#4 571 - Cheteshwar Pujara vs Nathan Lyon India's Cheteshwar Pujara is fourth on this elite list, having scored 571 runs against Australia's star off-spinner Nathan Lyon at a fine average of 43.92. The tally, however, includes 13 dismissals across 34 Test innings. The star spinner hasn't dismissed any other batter as many or more times in whites. Lyon has dismissed Pujara eight times in India and five times in Australia.

#3 573 - Virat Kohli vs Nathan Lyon Lyon has also dismissed Virat Kohli, another Indian legend, the joint-most number of times (7) in Test cricket, with England's James Anderson. However, Kohli has scored 573 runs across 36 innings against Lyon in the longest format at a sensational average of 81.85. The off-spinner dismissed Kohli four times on Indian soil. The remaining three dismissals came Down Under.

#2 577 - Steve Smith vs Stuart Broad With Root now topping this list, Australia's Steve Smith has dropped down to the second position, having scored 577 runs in Tests against England's ex-pacer Stuart Broad at a fine average of 52.45. The tally includes 11 dismissals across 49 innings. Nine of these dismissals have been recorded in England. The other two have come in Australia.