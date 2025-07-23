Yashasvi Jaiswal sets records with half-century at Old Trafford: Stats

Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal played a defiant knock in the 4th Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. The left-handed opener gave India a solid start along with KL Rahul on Day 1, after England elected to field. Jaiswal, who got India past 100, became the first Indian opener with a 50-plus score at Old Trafford in the last 50 years, as per Cricbuzz.

Knock Jaiswal shows resistance at Old Trafford Jaiswal successfully survived a tough opening hour under cloudy conditions. Contrary to his usual attacking style, Jaiswal gave the nipping deliveries the due respect. He looked solid as India came out unscathed at lunch (78/0). While Rahul departed straight after the break, Jaiswal completed his half-century. He was dismissed by spinner Liam Dawson. The former scored a 107-ball 58 (10 fours and 1 six).

Information Jaiswal joins Sunil Gavaskar As mentioned, Jaiswal became the first Indian opener with a 50-plus score at Old Trafford in the last 50 years. He joined the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who scored 101 and 58 against England in 1974.

Milestone 1,000 Test runs against England Jaiswal unlocked another achievement post-lunch. He completed 1,000 runs against England in Test cricket. As per Cricbuzz, Jaiswal became the 20th Indian to get to 1,000 Test runs against England. Notably, he is the joint second-fastest Indian to this feat (16 innings), along with Mohammad Azharuddin. They are only behind Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, who reached the landmark in 15 innings.

Runs A look at his Test stats Overall, Jaiswal raced to his 12th half-century in Test cricket. He also owns five tons. In 23 Tests, the Indian opener has racked up 2,089 runs at a remarkable average of 50.95. He now has 1,003 runs from nine Tests at an incredible average of 66.86 against England in the format. This was his eighth 50-plus score against the side (3 tons).