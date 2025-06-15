Decoding top 5 run-scorers of WTC 2023-25 cycle
The 2023-25 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) has come to an end with South Africa clinching their first ICC trophy in 27 years.
SA prevailed by 5 wickets in what was a superb final at Lord's.
Meanwhile, this cycle saw many batters make a significant mark.
On this list, let's look at the top five run-scorers in WTC 2023-25.
#1
Joe Root - 1,968 runs
Though England failed to qualify for the final, their star batter Joe Root was on a roll in the 2023-25 cycle.
He hammered 1,968 runs from just 40 innings at a sensational average of 54.67, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Root registered seven centuries in the span as no other batter could even record six tons.
He also recorded seven fifties and his best Test score was also recorded in this cycle, 262 vs Pakistan in Multan.
#2
Yashasvi Jaiswal - 1,798 runs
Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made his Test debut at the start of India's 2023-25 WTC campaign, also enjoyed a stellar run with the bat.
The left-handed Jaiswal racked up 1,798 runs across 36 innings at an incredible average of 52.88.
This includes 10 fifties and four tons, including two double-tons.
The youngster clocked 36 Test sixes in 2024, the most for a batter in a calendar year.
#3
Ben Duckett - 1,470 runs
Ben Duckett is another England star who was sensational in this cycle.
The aggressive opener smashed 1,470 runs from 41 innings at an average of 36.75.
Moreover, his strike rate of 84.33 was the best among all batters with over 200 runs in this cycle.
Duckett tallied eight fifties and a couple of tons as his best score read 153.
#4
Harry Brook - 1,463 runs
England's Harry Brook makes it to this list despite missing the entirety of England's five-Test series in India last year.
The dasher finished this cycle with 1,463 runs from 29 innings at an average of 50.44. He boasts a staggering strike rate of 83.36.
Brook made four tons besides seven fifties in this cycle.
The Multan Test against Pakistan last year saw Brook become the second triple-centurion in WTC history, having smashed 317 runs.
#5
Usman Khawaja - 1,428 runs
Usman Khawaja rounds off the top five as he finished as Australia's highest run-getter.
He scored a total of 1,428 runs across 39 innings with an average of nearly 40 (39.66).
Notably, the southpaw could not make his bat talk in the ultimate final, recording scores worth 0 & 6.
Overall, he smashed two tons and six fifties in this cycle.