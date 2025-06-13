What's the story

The highly-anticipated five-match Test series between India and hosts England will kick off on June 20.

The series marks the beginning of the 2025-2027 Test cycle for both teams.

Shubman Gill will lead the side in his first assignment as India's Test skipper.

He will captain a young unit following the Test retirements of talismans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Meanwhile, here we look at how Team India has fared in away Test series against England since 2000.