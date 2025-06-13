Revisiting India's bilateral Test assignments in England since 2000
What's the story
The highly-anticipated five-match Test series between India and hosts England will kick off on June 20.
The series marks the beginning of the 2025-2027 Test cycle for both teams.
Shubman Gill will lead the side in his first assignment as India's Test skipper.
He will captain a young unit following the Test retirements of talismans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
Meanwhile, here we look at how Team India has fared in away Test series against England since 2000.
#1
1-1 draw in 2002
The 2002 series between the two teams was a dramatic one. India lost the opening Test Lord's and the following clash in Nottingham got drawn.
Sourav Ganguly's men then turned things around with an innings in the third Test.
Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, and Ganguly headlined the win with centuries.
As the final match was also drawn at The Oval, the series finished in a 1-1 draw.
#2
Historic triumph in 2007
Dravid led India to a historic 1-0 win in the 2007 series.
The visitors narrowly escaped a defeat in the opener at Lord's, having finished at 282/9 while chasing 380.
India then won the Nottingham match by seven wickets at Zaheer Khan took nine wickets in the game.
The final match at The Oval was a high-scoring draw as India claimed their third Test series win on England soil, by 1-0 margin.
#3
Humiliation in 2011
Months after lifting the ODI World Cup, India went into the 2011 Test series against England as the number-one Test team.
However, it turned out to be a disastrous visit as England whitewashed them 4-0.
Though Dravid clocked three hundreds in the series, most of the other Indian batters faltered big time.
Praveen Kumar was India's main pacer in that series in Zaheer's absence.
#4
What happened in 2014?
The opener of the 2014 series between these two teams ended in a draw in Nottingham.
India then won the dramatic Lord's Test to gain the lead.
However, the hosts made a stunning comeback and won each of the three remaining matches by massive margins.
They underwent big changes in the XI following the Lord's defeat that turned out to be fruitful.
Notably, this series is particularly remembered for Virat Kohli managing just 134 runs across 10 innings.
#5
Similar fate in 2018 as well
The 2018 series witnessed some tight games. England won the thrilling opener before recording an innings win at Lord's.
Kohli's team, however, bounced back with a massive 203-run triumph in Nottingham.
The English side won the remaining two matches to script a 4-1 win.
Notably, Kohli redeemed himself with the bat, scoring 593 runs at 59.30. This series also marked Rishabh Pant's Test debut.
He and KL Rahul clocked fourth-innings hundreds in the final match.
#6
Draw in 2021-22
India were all over England in the 2021 series, having been 2-1 up after four matches.
While the Nottingham opener was a drawn affair, India won at Lord's.
After suffering an innings defeat in Leeds, Kohli's team clinched the Oval game as well.
However, the final game of the series was postponed to 2022 due to COVID-19 issues.
A rejuvenated England, under Ben Stokes's leadership, chased down 378 in Birmingham to earn a 2-2 draw.