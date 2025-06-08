WTC final: Markram confident SA won't be haunted by failures
What's the story
Ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, South African batsman Aiden Markram has expressed confidence that his team will not be haunted by past failures.
The match is scheduled to start at Lord's on Wednesday, June 11.
Markram addressed concerns over previous defeats, including last year's ICC T20 World Cup final loss to India in Barbados.
Here's more.
Team evolution
This team is a bit different: Markram
Markram, who captained South Africa in the T20 World Cup final and is one of five players from that match in the current WTC final squad, believes this Test team will approach the challenge differently.
"This team is a bit different. The few of us that have been a part of previous events that didn't go our way have dealt with it," he said in a press conference.
Match anticipation
Opening the batting against Australia is a big challenge
As an opener, Markram will face Australia's formidable bowling attack. However, he is excited about the challenge.
"When you're opening the batting, obviously your responsibility is to get the team off to a good start and get us ahead of the game," he said.
South Africa have an equally impressive pace attack led by Kagiso Rabada.
Final preparation
SA qualified for the final after winning 7 consecutive Tests
South Africa qualified for the final after winning seven consecutive Tests, mostly in short series formats.
Markram stressed on the need to start strong from day one.
The 30-year-old batsman is looking forward to playing at Lord's, a historic venue.
"To play in a Test match here is really special and then obviously for it to be a final is probably the cherry on top," he said.
Information
SA finished ahead of Australia and India
SA finished top of the table, claiming 8 wins, 3 draws and 1 defeat from 12 matches. SA's points percentage was 69.44. Australia finished 2nd with a points percentage of 67.54. Australia played 19 matches (W13 D4 L2). India finished behind SA and Australia.