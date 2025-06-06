Karun Nair's inclusion would inspire young cricketers: Gautam Gambhir
What's the story
India's head coach Gautam Gambhir has thrown his weight behind Karun Nair ahead of the upcoming five-match Test series against England.
The Vidarbha batsman was recently included in India's 18-member squad for the series starting June 20.
This is Nair's first call-up to the Test side in six years, after a stellar domestic season with Vidarbha.
Endorsement
It's good to have the experience of Karun: Gambhir
Speaking at a press conference with newly appointed captain Shubman Gill, Gambhir stressed on Nair's experience and current form in English conditions.
He said, "It's good to have the experience of Karun... He has scored runs there and hit a double hundred for India A."
The head coach also noted that players who are in good form are always welcome on such tours.
Fair assessment
Players won't be judged on 1 or 2 Test matches
Gambhir also made it clear that players won't be judged on the basis of just one or two Test matches.
He said, "If someone has scored heaps of runs, he will be given a decent run so that he can show his talent at the international level."
This statement underlines his commitment to giving players a fair chance to prove themselves in international cricket.
Stellar season
Nair's numbers from last domestic season
In the last domestic season, Nair scored 863 runs with four centuries in nine Ranji Trophy matches.
He also scored 779 runs with five hundreds in eight Vijay Hazare Trophy innings.
The Vidarbha batsman led his state team to the finals in the Vijay Hazare Trophy but they lost to Karnataka.
His stellar performance has made him a strong contender for India's playing XI in the first Test against England.
Motivation
'All the youngsters will know its importance'
Gambhir's remarks on Nair's inclusion in the squad serve as an inspiration for young cricketers.
He said, "It's just great for domestic cricket. All the youngsters will know its importance. If you keep doing well there, doors are never shut for you."
This statement emphasizes the significance of hard work and consistency in domestic cricket as a pathway to international opportunities.
DYK
Nair owns a triple-ton in Test cricket
Notably, Nair scored a historic Test triple-century against England, in 2016.
Having last played for India in 2017, Nair owns 374 Test runs at 62.33.
He has overall accumulated 8,415 runs from 115 FC matches at 50.08 (100s: 24, 50s: 36).
Last week, he recorded a brilliant double-hundred in the unofficial Test between India A and England Lions in Canterbury.