Aiden Markram owns two Test centuries vs Australia: Stats
What's the story
Veteran South African batsman Aiden Markram has expressed confidence that his team will overcome past tournament failures when they face Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's, starting on June 11.
As an opener, Markram will face Australia's formidable bowling attack. Notably, he owns a terrific Test record against the Aussies.
Here we decode the same.
Stats
Two tons against the Aussies
As per ESPNcricinfo, Markram has played four Tests against the Aussies, all in the 2018 series at home.
He returned with 480 runs across eight innings and a fine average of 60.
Two of his three 50-plus scores in that series were converted into centuries as SA came back from behind to secure a 3-1 win.
Notably, Markram finished as the highest run-getter of the series.
Information
Struggles vs Pat Cummins
Though Markram dominated most of the Aussie bowlers in the aforementioned series, Australia's current skipper Pat Cummins troubled him. The pacer trapped him four times across six innings as Markram averaged 22.50 against him. Josh Hazlewood trapped Markram twice while Mitchell Starc sent him back once.
Historic venue
Markram excited to play at Lord's
The 30-year-old Markram, with 45 Test matches under his belt, anticipates the historic opportunity to play at Lord's.
"To play in a Test match here is really special and then obviously for it to be a final is probably the cherry on top," he told the reporters at Lord's.
Meanwhile, Markram has played a solitary Test at the venue, in 2022. He scored 16 runs in a solitary innings in that game.
Stats
Here are his WTC numbers
Meanwhile, Markram has scored 1,499 runs from 28 WTC Tests at an average of 30.59.
The tally includes three tons and seven fifties. In the 2023-25 cycle, he has managed just 572 runs at 33.64.
Though Markram has struggled with consistency, he has played some impactful knocks for the Proteas.
Overall in Tests, the star batter boasts 2,857 runs from 45 matches at 35.71 (100s: 7, 50s: 13).