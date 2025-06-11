What's the story

As the Indian cricket team gears up for its five-match Test series in England, head coach Gautam Gambhir has made a specific request to the Beckenham County Ground's head curator, Josh Marden.

Ahead of the series opener at Headingley on June 20, Gambhir has asked for a balanced pitch to prepare for an even contest between batters and bowlers.

The request comes as India prepare for their first Test series without stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in a while.