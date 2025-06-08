Presenting Australian bowlers with six-fers in 2023-25 WTC cycle
As Team Australia gears up to defend its title in the 2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final against South Africa, starting June 11 at Lord's, we take a look at the team's star bowlers.
Their bowlers have been instrumental in Australia's journey to this final, delivering in both home and away conditions.
Here we look at Australian bowlers who recorded six-plus wicket-hauls in the 2023-25 WTC cycle.
#4
Pat Cummins - 6/91 vs England
Australian skipper Pat Cummins bowled with sheer authority to claim his best bowling figures in the third Ashes Test at Headingley in 2023.
Cummins ran through the England batting order in the first innings, bundling them for 237.
The pacer claimed 6/91 from 18 overs, his best figures in The Ashes to date. Despite his efforts, England won the contest by three wickets.
#3
Nathan Lyon - 6/65 vs New Zealand
Nathan Lyon's magical spells helped Australia tame New Zealand by 172 runs in the 2024 Wellington Test.
After claiming four wickets in his first outing, the off-spinner claimed six wickets in the fourth innings to claim his fifth 10-wicket match haul.
The veteran off-spinner trapped key batters Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell, and Glenn Phillips en route to his 6/65 from 27 overs.
As a result, NZ were folded for 196 while chasing 369.
#2
Mitchell Starc - 6/48 vs India
Star left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Starc produced a brilliant show in the first innings of the Adelaide Test against India last year.
He single-handedly broke the backbone of the Indian batting line-up, taking 6/48 from 14.1 overs.
As a result, India were folded for 180 on Day 1, having batted just 44.1 overs.
The Aussies later won this contest by 10 wickets.
#1
Scott Boland - 6/45 vs India
Scott Boland recorded the best bowling figures for Australia in this cycle.
The pacer was the chief architect of Australia's six-wicket triumph in the 2025 New Year's Test against India in Sydney.
After claiming four wickets in his first outing, the pacer claimed a six-fer (6/45 from 16.5 overs).
Key batters Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant were among his victims as India managed 157/10 in their second innings.
This gave the Aussies an easy target of 162 runs to chase.