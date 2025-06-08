What's the story

As Team Australia gears up to defend its title in the 2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final against South Africa, starting June 11 at Lord's, we take a look at the team's star bowlers.

Their bowlers have been instrumental in Australia's journey to this final, delivering in both home and away conditions.

Here we look at Australian bowlers who recorded six-plus wicket-hauls in the 2023-25 WTC cycle.