Chris Woakes disappointed over Kohli, Rohit's absence from England-India Tests
What's the story
England all-rounder Chris Woakes has expressed his disappointment over the absence of Indian cricket legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the upcoming Test series between India and England.
The five-match series is set to begin on July 20.
Both Kohli and Rohit had announced their retirements from the longest format of the game last month, leaving a huge void in India's batting lineup.
Nostalgia
'It's a shame they won't be there'
Woakes recalled his previous encounters with Kohli and Rohit, saying it was always tough to face strong opponents in a Test series.
"We've had some good battles against Virat and Rohit over the years. For the game itself, it's a shame they won't be there," he told ESPNcricinfo.
Despite their absence, Woakes believes Indian cricket has enough depth to field high-standard players who have proven themselves in some way or the other.
Leadership transition
Shubman Gill to lead India
The upcoming series will mark the first assignment for India's new Test captain, Shubman Gill. He was appointed after Rohit Sharma's retirement from the longest format of the game.
The young cricketer has previously led Gujarat Titans (GT) in two seasons of IPL, taking them to playoffs on his second attempt.
Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will be his deputy as they aim to guide India toward their first series win in England since 2007.
Match analysis
Woakes dismisses Indian batters in 'A' game
Woakes, who has been a threat to Indian batsmen, especially at home, proved his mettle again by taking three wickets against India 'A' in Northampton.
He dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Karun Nair as the visitors scored 348 runs in their first innings with KL Rahul scoring a century.
Meanwhile, the first Test of the series will begin on July 20 at Headingley.