South African batters with 150-plus scores in 2023-25 WTC cycle
What's the story
South Africa will have a chance to script history as they gear up to take on Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's, starting on June 11.
Notably, the Proteas team finished atop the cycle with eight wins, three defeats, and a draw (PCT: 69.44).
Ahead of the high-voltage final, let's look at South African batters who recorded 150-plus scores in the 2023-25 WTC cycle.
#3
Tony de Zorzi - 177 vs Bangladesh
South African opener Tony de Zorzi smoked a match-winning 177 in the first innings of the Chattogram Test against Bangladesh in November last year.
He added a solid opening partnership of 69 runs with Aiden Markram.
De Zorzi later joined hands with fellow centurion Tristan Stubbs and the duo added 201 runs.
De Zorzi's 269-ball 177, which was laced with 12 fours and four sixes, meant SA declared at 575/6 and later recorded an innings win.
#2
Dean Elgar -185 vs India
Former South African opener Dean Elgar slammed a historic century against India in the 2023 Boxing Day Test in Centurion.
Elgar, playing his penultimate Test, added 97 runs along with top-order batter de Zorzi on Day 2 to power his team.
He eventually departed after scoring 185 off 287 balls, hammering 28 fours along the way.
The Proteas eventually finished at a mammoth 408/10 in response to India's 245/10 and later recorded an innings win.
#1
Ryan Rickelton - 259 vs Pakistan
South Africa completely dominated Pakistan in the 2025 New Year's Test in Cape Town, with Ryan Rickelton scoring a brilliant double-hundred.
The opener added 235 runs with Temba Bavuma (106) for the 4th wicket before further adding 148 runs with Kyle Verreynne.
Rickelton's match-winning 259 came from 343 deliveries as he smashed 29 fours and three sixes, helping SA post 615/10 while batting first.
This is the third-highest individual score of this cycle as SA won by 10 wickets.