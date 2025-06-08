What's the story

South Africa will have a chance to script history as they gear up to take on Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's, starting on June 11.

Notably, the Proteas team finished atop the cycle with eight wins, three defeats, and a draw (PCT: 69.44).

Ahead of the high-voltage final, let's look at South African batters who recorded 150-plus scores in the 2023-25 WTC cycle.