Decoding South Africa's best XI for WTC 2025 final
What's the story
South Africa are gearing up for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final against Australia.
The match will be played from June 11 to June 15 at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London.
This highly anticipated clash marks the end of the WTC cycle and presents South Africa with a golden opportunity to win their first-ever ICC Test Championship title.
Here we decode their best XI for the final.
Openers
Markram, Rickelton to open
South Africa's head coach Shukri Conrad has confirmed that Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram will open the batting for the Proteas.
Rickelton's selection as an opener was largely influenced by his brilliant performance in his last Test match against Pakistan at Newlands.
He henced piped Tony de Zorzi for the spot. On the other hand, Markram is an experienced campaigner, averaging 35.71 across 45 Tests.
Middle-order
De Zorzi, Bavuma next in the order
The likes of de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, and Wiaan Mulder are competing for the number three spot.
As the conditions at Lord's will favor seamers, a specialist top-order batter like de Zorzi must get a go.
Temba Bavuma is next in the batting order.
With 609 at 60.90, he is SA's second-highest run-getter in this WTC cycle.
Bavuma is only behind David Bedingham, who mustered 645 runs at 33.94 in this cycle.
Bedingham will hence bat at number five.
Lower-order
Wicket-keeper and all-rounder
Kyle Verreynne will be the wicket-keeper as he has been reliable with the bat and gloves.
Moreover, he owns a Test hundred in New Zealand, where conditions are similar to that of England.
Mulder should pip Corbin Bosch for the all-rounder's spot.
Meanwhile, Mulder can be a solid number seven as he averages 25.96 with the ball and 22.65 with the bat.
Bowlers
Here is the bowling attack
In Marco Jansen, we have another fast-bowling all-rounder at number eight.
Notably, he claimed 29 at 20.82 in this cycle besides making some handy batting contributions.
Keshav Maharaj, the lone spinner in the XI, also averaged under 21 in this cycle.
While the talismanic Kagiso Rabada will lead the pace attack, Lungi Ngidi should occupy the last spot.
Notably, Rabada has taken 47 wickets at a sensational average of 19.97 in the 2023-25 WTC cycle.
Here is South Africa's best XI for WTC final
South Africa's best XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.