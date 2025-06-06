What's the story

South Africa are gearing up for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final against Australia.

The match will be played from June 11 to June 15 at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

This highly anticipated clash marks the end of the WTC cycle and presents South Africa with a golden opportunity to win their first-ever ICC Test Championship title.

Here we decode their best XI for the final.