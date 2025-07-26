Lamborghini's 1st electric vehicle might be a hybrid instead
What's the story
Lamborghini's first electric vehicle (EV), based on the 2023 Lanzador concept, could be a plug-in hybrid instead of a fully electric model. The news comes from CEO Stephan Winkelmann, who cited declining demand for luxury EVs as a reason for the shift. Originally scheduled to launch in 2028, the debut of this highly anticipated car was pushed back to 2029 due to these market trends.
Strategic pivot
Acceptance curve of electric cars is flattening: Winkelmann
Winkelmann confirmed Lamborghini's strategic shift toward hybrids in a recent interview with CarExpert. He said, "The acceptance curve of electric cars worldwide and globally, not only in our type of segment, is flattening." This trend has prompted the company to reconsider its plans for future models. The next-generation Urus SUV was also recently announced as a plug-in hybrid instead of an EV.
Future plans
Lamborghini still believes in internal combustion engines
Despite the shift toward hybrids, Lamborghini is committed to internal combustion engines for as long as possible. The company is exploring options like e-fuels to sustain this commitment. Winkelmann said, "If sustainable fuels are coming, then this is a huge opportunity to keep internal combustion engines." He also emphasized that performance is not just about acceleration or top speed but also about the emotional connection with buyers.