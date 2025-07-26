Lamborghini's 1st electric vehicle might be a hybrid instead

Winkelmann confirmed Lamborghini's strategic shift toward hybrids in a recent interview with CarExpert. He said, "The acceptance curve of electric cars worldwide and globally, not only in our type of segment, is flattening." This trend has prompted the company to reconsider its plans for future models. The next-generation Urus SUV was also recently announced as a plug-in hybrid instead of an EV.

Future plans

Lamborghini still believes in internal combustion engines

Despite the shift toward hybrids, Lamborghini is committed to internal combustion engines for as long as possible. The company is exploring options like e-fuels to sustain this commitment. Winkelmann said, "If sustainable fuels are coming, then this is a huge opportunity to keep internal combustion engines." He also emphasized that performance is not just about acceleration or top speed but also about the emotional connection with buyers.