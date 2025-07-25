Honda to relaunch Africa Twin, its flagship ADV, next year

The base and Adventure Sports variants share a 1,083cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, producing 101hp at 7,500rpm and 112Nm torque at 5,500rpm. Buyers can choose between a six-speed manual gearbox or a DCT dual-clutch automatic transmission, maintaining the flexibility seen in earlier India models. The Adventure Sports model features a 24.8‑liter fuel tank, tall suspension, and electronically adjustable dampers suited for long-distance touring. In contrast, the standard variant offers an 18.8‑liter tank, smaller windscreen, and 21‑inch front wheel.

Design details

Bike will offer tubeless spoke wheels

Both the Adventure Sports and base versions of the Africa Twin are expected to come with tubeless spoke wheels. This design feature would make them resistant to punctures, adding another layer of convenience. The base model of the Honda Africa Twin tips the scale at 233kg while its bigger Adventure Sports variant with dual-clutch transmission weighs in at a heftier 253kg. When launched, they will compete against BMW R 1300 GS, Ducati Multistrada and KTM 1290 Super Adventure S.