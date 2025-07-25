No plans to remove 'socialist,' 'secular' from Constitution preamble: Government

The central government has clarified that it has no current plans to reconsider or remove the words "socialist" and "secular" from the preamble of the Constitution. Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal made this statement in response to a question by Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman. Suman had asked if the government was moving forward to reconsider the use of the words, and the stand of the government regarding reconsideration of the use of the words, socialism and secularism.

Amendment discussions Discussions on amending preamble require broad consensus: Meghwal In response, Meghwal said, "The government's official stand is that there is no current plan or intention to reconsider or remove the words 'socialism' and 'secularism'." Meghwal emphasized that any discussions on amending the preamble would require thorough deliberation and broad consensus. However, he reiterated that no formal process has been initiated for such changes. The minister also referred to a Supreme Court ruling, which upheld Parliament's power to amend the Constitution's Preamble under the 42nd Constitutional Amendment of 1976.

Court ruling Supreme Court's ruling on these terms The Supreme Court clarified that "socialism" in the Indian context means a welfare state and does not hinder private sector growth. It also stated that "secularism" is an integral part of the Constitution's basic structure. While some social organizations have called for reconsideration of these terms, Meghwal said this public discourse does not reflect the government's official stance or actions.