Honda is recalling its Africa Twin motorcycles in India due to a throttle glitch that could unexpectedly activate the bike's wheelie control system, potentially causing riders to lose balance.

The issue, believed to be a programming error in the Engine Control Unit, will be fixed by reprogramming the ECU software free of charge.

This isn't Honda's first recall, as they previously addressed a defect in their GL1800 Gold Wing motorcycle.

The recall affects units manufactured between February and October 2022

Honda recalls Africa Twin bike in India over throttle glitch

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:09 pm Nov 23, 202404:09 pm

What's the story Honda has announced a recall of its 2022 CRF1100 Africa Twin motorcycle in India, owing to a potential issue with the bike's throttle operation. The recall specifically affects units built between February and October 2022. The move comes as part of a larger global recall launched by Honda, to rectify the same problem on all affected units across the world.

Throttle glitch linked to wheelie control system

The throttle operation problem has been linked to an unexpected activation of the bike's wheelie control system, which could potentially throw riders off balance. This issue is said to stem from a possible programming error in the Engine Control Unit (ECU) of the affected motorbikes. If not fixed, the glitch could trigger the sudden activation of the motorcycle's wheelie control during acceleration, endangering riders.

Solution and customer support

To fix the throttle operation problem, Honda will reprogram the ECU software in the affected motorcycles, free of charge, regardless of their warranty status. In India, the same will be conducted at BigWing Topline dealerships. Customers can check whether their vehicle is a part of this recall by entering their unique Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the Honda BigWing website.

Honda's previous recalls

Notably, this isn't the first time Honda has issued a recall. Earlier, the company had recalled its GL1800 Gold Wing motorcycle for units built between March 2018 and May 2021. The issue pertained to a potential defect in the primary drive gear fastening bolt within certain engines, which was fixed by replacing the affected part.