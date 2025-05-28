What's the story

Tesla's brand appeal has taken a hit in key markets, including China and Europe.

The decline is attributed to CEO Elon Musk's political controversies in Europe and intense competition in China, as per a UBS survey.

The study found that only 14% of EV buyers in mainland China chose Tesla as their preferred brand last year.

This is down from 18% in 2022 and a peak of 30% in 2020 when the US automaker started producing its Model 3 locally.