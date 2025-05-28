BMW M2 CS is a lightweight yet powerful sports car
What's the story
BMW has officially unveiled the 2026 M2 CS, a high-performance version of its smallest M car.
The new model packs a lot of power, weighs less than the regular automatic M2 model, and comes with rear-wheel drive only.
The M2 CS features a distinctive ducktail spoiler and carbon-fiber body panels that contribute to its sporty look and feel.
Engine
Enhanced performance
The new M2 CS comes with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine, tuned to deliver an impressive 523hp and 649Nm of torque.
The car also features BMW's eight-speed automatic transmission as standard, but unlike its predecessors such as the M3, M4, and M5 CS models, it is purely a rear-wheel drive model.
Lightweight
Weight-saving features and optional upgrades
The 2026 M2 CS is 44kg lighter than the regular automatic model, thanks to carbon-fiber body panels, forged wheels, and carbon-back bucket seats.
It weighs in at a curb weight of 1,710kg—lighter even than the manual version of the standard M2.
BMW also offers optional carbon-ceramic brakes for an additional $8,500 (approximately ₹7.3 lakh), which would further reduce its weight.
Driving experience
Enhanced control and driver engagement
To match the higher power and lower weight, BMW M has increased the spring stiffness and retuned the adaptive dampers, electric locking differential, the ABS, and traction/stability control systems.
The company claims that these enhancements improve rear-wheel drive handling characteristics.
The M2 CS can go from 0-100km/h in just 3.7 seconds with a top speed of 302km/h—making it one of the fastest two-door BMWs on sale today.
Cost
Pricing and availability
Production of the 2026 M2 CS will start at BMW's San Luis Potosi, Mexico plant in August. Deliveries are expected to follow soon after.
The car is priced at $99,775 (approximately ₹86 lakh), which is about $30,000 (around ₹26 lakh) more than the base model of the 2025 M2, but less than the 2025 M4 CS that costs $124,675 (approximately ₹1.06 crore).