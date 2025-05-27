Ford recalls over 280,000 vehicles due to brake, steering problems
What's the story
Ford Motor Company has announced a major recall of over 280,000 vehicles from its Ford and Lincoln brands.
The decision comes in response to safety concerns related to the brake and steering systems of certain models.
The firm is advising owners who think their vehicle may be affected by this recall to get in touch with their local dealership for further information.
Issue
Brake line issue in Ford Expedition, Lincoln Navigator
The first recall affects over 273,000 units of the 2022-2024 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator models.
The front brake lines of these vehicles could potentially come into contact with the engine's air cleaner outlet pipe, leading to damage.
This could result in a brake fluid leak and compromised braking performance, significantly increasing the risk of a crash.
Repairs
Ford to inspect and replace faulty parts
Ford has instructed its dealers to inspect the front brake line of affected vehicles and replace either the brake line or air cleaner outlet pipe, if necessary.
This service will be provided free of charge.
The company also plans to send out notification letters to vehicle owners, with further details about this recall.
Second recall
Steering gear issue in F-150
The second recall involves nearly 9,200 units of the 2025 Ford F-150.
In these vehicles, the lower intermediate shaft fasteners may not be properly attached to the steering gear.
This could cause the shaft to come loose or detach altogether, resulting in a loss of control over steering and an increased risk of a crash.
Steps
Ford to replace faulty fasteners free of charge
Ford has directed its dealers to inspect and replace the lower intermediate shaft fasteners in affected vehicles, if necessary. This service will be provided free of charge. Vehicle owners can contact Ford's customer service or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's hotline for more information.