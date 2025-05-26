Neeraj Chopra is now brand ambassador of Audi India
What's the story
Indian Olympic gold medalist, Neeraj Chopra, has been appointed as the new brand ambassador for Audi India.
Balbir Singh Dhillon, head of Audi India, praised Chopra for personifying the brand's ethos of pushing boundaries and striving for excellence.
The partnership unites two icons known for their precision, high performance, and progressive mindset.
Brand alignment
Chopra expresses admiration for Audi's values
Chopra also expressed his admiration for Audi, not just for its cars but also for the brand's values.
He said, "Whether it's on the field or in life, the pursuit of excellence never stops. I'm excited to join the Audi family and represent a brand that inspires forward motion in everything it does."
This sentiment perfectly underscores his alignment with Audi's commitment to excellence and innovation.
Synergy
Dhillon praises Chopra's journey
Dhillon further praised Chopra, saying that his journey from ambition to achievement mirrors Audi's progressive DNA. He added that Chopra's focus, speed, and unmatched performance make him a natural extension of their brand.
Statement
JSW Sports CCO highlights limitless potential of partnership
Karan Yadav, Chief Commercial Officer of JSW Sports, called the partnership one with boundless potential. He said it fits Chopra's stature as one of India's top athletes.
"All our conversations with Audi have been extremely positive," Yadav said. "Given Neeraj's standing, I truly believe the potential of this partnership is limitless."
This statement perfectly sums up the optimism surrounding this new collaboration between Chopra and Audi India.