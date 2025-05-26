Meet Volkswagen Golf GTI, India's most expensive hatchback at ₹53L
What's the story
Volkswagen has launched its latest offering, the Golf GTI Mk 8.5, in India at ₹53 lakh (ex-showroom).
It is the priciest offering in Volkswagen's current Indian lineup.
The Golf GTI is VW India's second GTI after the discontinued Polo GTI and comes as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).
The first batch of 150 units has already been sold out, reflecting the demand for this performance hatch.
Specifications
Golf GTI Mk 8.5: Performance and design
Under the hood, the Golf GTI Mk 8.5 draws power from a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that generates 265hp and 370Nm of torque.
The same engine also powers the Tiguan R Line SUV.
The TSI motor is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that delivers power to the front wheels.
It sprints from 0-100km/h in 5.9 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 250km/h, making it a worthy rival to Mini Cooper S in India.
Design details
Golf GTI Mk 8.5: Exterior and interior features
The exterior of the Golf GTI Mk 8.5 features an illuminated VW logo, Matrix LED headlights joined by a thin DRL strip, and X-shaped LED fog lights.
The car sits on 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with red brake calipers and sports smoked-out LED taillights that aren't connected but enhance the sporty appeal of the car.
Inside, it offers sports seats with 'GTI' stitching in red on fixed front headrests, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with a red GTI clasp, and more.
Tech features
Golf GTI Mk 8.5: Advanced safety and infotainment
The Golf GTI Mk 8.5 comes with a host of high-end amenities such as a sunroof, wireless charging, tri-zone climate control, paddle shifters, and heated front seats.
It also gets a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with ChatGPT-integrated voice assistant and a digital driver display with GTI-specific graphics.
On the safety front, it packs seven airbags, ESC, TPMS, Level 2 ADAS features like auto emergency braking, lane-change assist and rear traffic alert.