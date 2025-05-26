Under the hood, the Golf GTI Mk 8.5 draws power from a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that generates 265hp and 370Nm of torque.

The same engine also powers the Tiguan R Line SUV.

The TSI motor is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that delivers power to the front wheels.

It sprints from 0-100km/h in 5.9 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 250km/h, making it a worthy rival to Mini Cooper S in India.