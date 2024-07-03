₹1.80L off! Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus get hefty discounts this July
Volkswagen is offering significant discounts across its entire India lineup this month, including the popular Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan. The benefits can reach up to ₹1.80 lakh on select variants of these models, depending on city as well as stock availability. Additionally, the Taigun's base 1.0 TSI MT Comfortline variant is available at a special offer price of ₹10.90 lakh (ex-showroom), along with a ₹20,000 exchange bonus and a ₹20,000 loyalty bonus.
Detailed breakdown of discounts on Volkswagen Taigun
For Volkswagen Taigun MY2024 1.0 TSI models, customers can avail benefits totaling ₹1.30 lakh, including cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and loyalty bonuses. The MY2024 1.5 TSI models are being offered with discounts of up to ₹1 lakh off the sticker price. For MY2023 Taigun, an additional cash discount of ₹50,000 is being offered over the benefits provided on MY2024 models.
Attractive offers on Volkswagen's Virtus model
Volkswagen Virtus model also has attractive offers for July 2024. The Hyundai Verna-rivaling sedan comes with benefits of up to ₹1.45 lakh this month on select MY2024 1.0 TSI variants. These benefits include cash discounts as well as exchange and loyalty bonuses. The entry-spec Comfortline 1.0 MT variant is being offered at a special price of ₹10.90 lakh (ex-showroom), along with exchange and loyalty bonuses. Select variants of the Virtus 1.5 TSI are being offered with exchange and loyalty bonuses worth ₹70,000.