Defender Octa is the most powerful Defender model ever

Land Rover launches Defender Octa at ₹2.65 crore: Check features

By Mudit Dube 11:52 am Jul 03, 2024

What's the story Land Rover has unveiled the much-awaited Defender Octa, a high-performance variant of its luxury SUV. The starting price for this model in India is ₹2.65 crore (ex-showroom). The company also announced the Defender Octa Edition One, available during the first production year, priced at ₹2.85 lakh (ex-showroom). Official bookings will commence soon, with no specific timeline provided yet. The public debut is scheduled at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed from July 11-14.

Design features

Defender Octa: A unique design with enhanced capabilities

The Defender Octa, based on the Land Rover Defender 110, features a raised ride height and wider stance for an imposing road presence. It has redesigned front and rear bumpers to improve approach and departure angles. The SUV also offers underbody protection for rough terrain and deeper water-wading capability, allowing it to drive through up to one metre of water. Its exterior is finished in an exclusive Petra Copper and Faroe Green paint theme.

Vehicle specifications

Defender Octa offers superior ground clearance

The Defender Octa rides on 20-inch forged alloy wheels with all-terrain tires. It sits 28mm higher and has a stance widened by 68mm compared to the regular model, providing better ground clearance and stability. The SUV also features uprated 400mm front brake discs with Brembo callipers. It also boasts the fastest steering ratio of any Defender to date. Inside, it matches its exterior with Khaki and Ebony PU upholstery that is claimed to be 30% lighter than traditional leather.

Off-Road performance

Advanced off-road capabilities and unique features

The Defender Octa includes a dedicated button for off-road performance focus and an Octa mode for optimum acceleration on loose surfaces. It comes equipped with Terrain Response modes for Sand, Mud and Ruts, Grass Gravel Snow, and Rock Crawl. These are supported by off-road driver aids such as ClearSight Ground View2. Land Rover collaborated with Subpac and Coventry University to develop the SUV's seats, allowing the driver and front passenger to feel as well as hear the music.

Engine specifications

Defender Octa: The most powerful Defender ever

The Defender Octa is powered by a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged mild-hybrid V8 engine, making it the most powerful Defender to date. This engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission with high and low-range gears. It can produce a peak power of 626hp and a maximum torque of 750 Nm, enabling the SUV to accelerate from 0-100km/h in just four seconds.