Nissan X-Trail teased: What to expect from the India-bound SUV?
Nissan has released a new teaser indicating the upcoming launch of the fourth-generation X-Trail in India. This model has been available in the international markets since 2021. The vehicle is expected to feature a 1.5-liter, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine, paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) gearbox. The engine is capable of producing 201hp of power and 305Nm of torque.
No cosmetic changes for Indian X-Trail
The teaser released by Nissan suggests that the X-Trail will undergo no cosmetic changes for its Indian launch. The SUV will be brought here as a completely built unit (CBU). Upon its release, it is set to primarily compete with the SKODA KODIAQ, which is also due for an update in the near future.
Potential for all-wheel-drive and hybrid models
There is growing anticipation around whether Nissan will offer an all-wheel-drive (AWD) option for the X-Trail in India. Additionally, there is speculation about the potential introduction of the X-Trail e-Power hybrid model. This hybrid variant packs a 1.5-liter petrol engine and two electric motors, one on each axle, providing an eco-friendly alternative to traditional models.
How much will it cost?
Nissan will disclose the pricing and availability details of the X-Trail in India at the time of its launch. However, the vehicle is expected to carry a price tag of around ₹40 lakh (ex-showroom).