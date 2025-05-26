What's the story

India's Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is said to be considering a new toll policy, one that would introduce a FASTag annual pass at ₹3,000.

This pass would allow unlimited travel on national highways for a whole year.

It aims to simplify toll payments and reduce congestion at toll plazas by eliminating the need for frequent recharges and individual toll deductions.

The proposed policy also features distance-based pricing and barrier-free toll booths for smooth traffic on national highways.