'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' actor defends Shanaya Kapoor against trolls

Zain Khan Durrani, who recently starred in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan , has spoken against the online hate directed at his co-star Shanaya Kapoor . In an interview with India.com, he said that the trolling is "unfairly drawn" and called for more kindness and understanding. "We are very quick to judge, we are very quick to draw to conclusions, sitting behind our screens, typing things we'd never say to anyone in person," he added.

Industry insights Durrani on entering Bollywood as star kid Durrani, who plays a pivotal role in the film, said he understands the pressure Kapoor must have felt entering Bollywood. "From an outsider's perspective, I can say that a lot of criticism is unfairly drawn." "And not just as actors- as human beings too, we need to be kinder to each other." "I just don't wish this kind of negativity on any friend or colleague of mine."

Future prospects 'Shanaya will prove herself in the industry' Durrani is confident that Kapoor will prove herself in the industry. "And I am sure that there are plenty of opportunities Shanaya will have to prove, although she doesn't need to, as she is fantastic and talented," he said. "But I am sure people will see the kind of potential, the kind of talent she has over a period of time."