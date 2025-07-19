'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' actor reacts to film's disappointing performance

Shanaya Kapoor and Vikrant Massey 's latest film, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan , has failed to make a significant impact at the box office since its release on July 11. Zain Khan Durrani, who has a key role in the movie, attributed the film's disappointing performance to stiff competition from Rajkummar Rao 's Maalik. In an interview with Zoom, he spoke about the challenges of box office clashes and their impact on films.

Industry insight 'It's very rare that a film has a release...' Durrani, known for his roles in Kuchh Bheege Alfaaz and Bell Bottom, said, "Clashes are inevitable, you can't possibly manage a date that is completely free of competition all the time." "It's very rare that happens, and at some point...this film will find its own footing and that film should find its own footing." "Every film doing well right now is very important for the industry."

Film's future 'Can only hope that your film finds its own audience' Despite the film's poor performance, Durrani remains optimistic. He said, "You can only hope that your film finds its own audience and finds its own niche and finds its own takers at the end of the day." "Everybody's doing work, everybody's doing projects out there, and they want their dates as well."