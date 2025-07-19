Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' to hit OTT 8 weeks after theatrical premiere

Director's insight

How Rajinikanth agreed to star in 'Coolie'

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kanagaraj shared how Rajinikanth agreed to star in Coolie. He narrated only the first half of the script and asked if Rajinikanth would be interested. To his surprise, the superstar immediately said yes! "I hadn't even written the second half yet... When I returned a couple of months later with the complete script, he loved it," Kanagaraj said.