Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' to hit OTT 8 weeks after theatrical premiere
What's the story
The highly anticipated Tamil action thriller, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Rajinikanth, will have an eight-week-long theatrical run before its digital premiere. According to multiple reports, the film's OTT rights have been sold to Amazon Prime Video. The movie will release on August 14.
Director's insight
How Rajinikanth agreed to star in 'Coolie'
In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kanagaraj shared how Rajinikanth agreed to star in Coolie. He narrated only the first half of the script and asked if Rajinikanth would be interested. To his surprise, the superstar immediately said yes! "I hadn't even written the second half yet... When I returned a couple of months later with the complete script, he loved it," Kanagaraj said.
Film details
Here's the plot of 'Coolie'
The plot of Coolie revolves around a former mafia gang led by Rajinikanth's character, Deva. He tries to revive his empire using an innovative trick to connect with his former mates. However, things spiral out of control as his fallen empire becomes something bigger than expected. The film also stars Sathyaraj, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, and Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles, with Aamir Khan in a cameo role.