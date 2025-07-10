Where to watch Vikrant-Shanaya's 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' post-theatrical run

In Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, Kapoor portrays Saba, a theater artiste, and Massey plays Jahaan, a blind musician, who end up crossing paths during a train ride.﻿ Their brief encounter develops into an extraordinary bond, emphasizing that love transcends physical sight. The film is set in Mussoorie and Mumbai and underlines how two completely different individuals navigate their feelings for each other.

Casting insights

Director Singh's vision for casting

Singh, known for Broken But Beautiful, had a clear vision of casting Massey in a romantic role. He said, "He brought such nuance to the role that you can see the layers even in his silences." Kapoor was selected after an extensive audition process that included four months of workshops and acting training. The film is produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla, with cinematography by Tanveer Mir and music by Vishal Mishra.