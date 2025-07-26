Tesla's robotaxi rollout plans for San Francisco facing major roadblocks

Tesla is gearing up to launch an even more limited version of its robotaxi service in San Francisco this weekend, according to Business Insider. The move comes after an initial rollout in Austin, Texas, last month. However, the company will only invite select Tesla owners to test the new service, according to the report.

Compliance issues Tesla's plans may violate state regulations Tesla's plans for its robotaxi service could violate California state regulations. The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) oversee different aspects of autonomous vehicles in the state. Tesla has a permit to test autonomous vehicles with a human safety operator behind the wheel, but lacks permits for driverless testing or deployment.

Permit status No permit to offer autonomous passenger rides Tesla does have a Transportation Charter Party permit, which allows a human driver to drive a traditional vehicle for charter services with the public. However, this is different from an autonomous vehicle permit for passenger transportation. The CPUC has not approved Tesla to provide autonomous passenger service to customers, paid or unpaid, with or without a driver.

Ongoing lawsuits Tesla is also facing legal battles The DMV is also trying to stop Tesla from selling vehicles in California over false claims about its cars' self-driving capabilities. The company is also facing a trial over deaths linked to its less-capable driver assistance system, Autopilot. Tesla has yet to prove that its Full Self-Driving software can power a robotaxi network.