Why Tesla is facing a trial in US next month
A trial has been set for July 14

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jun 28, 2025
01:32 pm
What's the story

A trial is scheduled for next month over an incident involving Tesla's Autopilot system. The case stems from the death of Naibel Benavides Leon, who was hit by a Model S in Key Largo, Florida. The vehicle was equipped with Autopilot. US District Judge Beth Bloom has allowed the lawsuit to proceed, rejecting Tesla's attempt to dismiss it.

Legal proceedings

Plaintiffs can seek punitive damages in the lawsuit

The estate of Benavides Leon and her ex-boyfriend Dillon Angulo can pursue design defect and failure to warn claims against Tesla. They are also entitled to seek punitive damages in the lawsuit. A trial has been set for July 14, and requests for comment from Tesla and the plaintiffs' lawyers have not been answered.

Incident overview

Incident details and Tesla's self-driving tech scrutiny

Tesla has long been under scrutiny for its self-driving tech, maintaining that its features are designed for "fully attentive" drivers. The lawsuit in question here pertains to a 2019 incident, where George McGee drove his Model S into a parked Chevrolet Tahoe at some 100km/h after picking up a dropped cellphone. This resulted in Benavides Leon being thrown 75 feet to her death while Angulo was seriously injured.

Court decision

Judge's ruling on the case

Judge Bloom ruled that the plaintiffs had provided enough evidence to show that Autopilot defects were a "substantial factor" in their injuries. She also noted that while McGee admitted he was not driving safely, it did not automatically make him solely responsible, especially since he expected Autopilot to avoid the collision. The judge has dismissed negligent misrepresentation claims but allowed the failure-to-warn claim to proceed.