Why Tesla is facing a trial in US next month

A trial is scheduled for next month over an incident involving Tesla 's Autopilot system. The case stems from the death of Naibel Benavides Leon, who was hit by a Model S in Key Largo, Florida. The vehicle was equipped with Autopilot. US District Judge Beth Bloom has allowed the lawsuit to proceed, rejecting Tesla's attempt to dismiss it.

Legal proceedings Plaintiffs can seek punitive damages in the lawsuit The estate of Benavides Leon and her ex-boyfriend Dillon Angulo can pursue design defect and failure to warn claims against Tesla. They are also entitled to seek punitive damages in the lawsuit. A trial has been set for July 14, and requests for comment from Tesla and the plaintiffs' lawyers have not been answered.

Incident overview Incident details and Tesla's self-driving tech scrutiny Tesla has long been under scrutiny for its self-driving tech, maintaining that its features are designed for "fully attentive" drivers. The lawsuit in question here pertains to a 2019 incident, where George McGee drove his Model S into a parked Chevrolet Tahoe at some 100km/h after picking up a dropped cellphone. This resulted in Benavides Leon being thrown 75 feet to her death while Angulo was seriously injured.