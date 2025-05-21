What's the story

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has hinted that a merger between his artificial intelligence start-up xAI and the EV company is "not out of the question."

In an interview with CNBC, Musk was asked if he would integrate xAI into Tesla for more control over the EV company.

To this, he replied, "Well, I guess anything is possible." However, he clarified there are no plans for such a merger at the moment.