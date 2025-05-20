You can now order limited-edition, chef-curated dishes on Swiggy
What's the story
Swiggy has launched a new feature called 'Drops' to let users order exclusive, chef-curated dishes.
The special meals are only available on the Swiggy platform and that too for a limited time.
Unlike regular menu items, Drops can be accessed on a first-come, first-served basis.
The idea is to give food enthusiasts a chance to explore new culinary experiences from their favorite restaurants.
User experience
'Drops' foster a sense of discovery and excitement
Swiggy's 'Drops' feature also pushes users to act quickly to grab these exclusive dishes.
The company said, "Drops brings a sense of discovery and excitement" and gives customers another reason to return to the app frequently.
It also gives users a chance to feel privileged by getting exclusive dishes that are not available anywhere else.
Promotion strategy
Social media and waitlist to boost 'Drops'
Brands will promote their respective Swiggy 'Drops' via social media, leading fans to check out Swiggy for more.
For those who can't get their slots in time, a waitlist option is there.
Swiggy will send a reminder 10 minutes before the drop starts so that users can place their orders before the items are sold out.
Participation
Renowned restaurants join initiative
Among the popular food industry players participating in the 'Drops' initiative are Le15 Patisserie by Pooja Dhingra, Smash Guys by AB Gupta, Ciclo Cafe, Louis Burger, TwentySeven Bakehouse, Espressos AnyDay, and more.
Swiggy Food Marketplace's Chief Business Officer Sidharth Bhakoo, said, "With Drops, we're turning food ordering into something exciting... For our restaurant partners it's a powerful way to generate buzz."