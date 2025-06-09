What is nihilism? Ideology linked to 2 US violent incidents
What's the story
Nihilism, a philosophical belief that "all values are baseless and that nothing can be known or communicated," has been linked to two recent violent incidents in the United States of America.
An Oregon teenager, arrested for allegedly plotting a mass shooting at a mall in Washington, was said to have subscribed to "nihilistic violent extremist ideology."
Similarly, Guy Edward Bartkus, accused of bombing a California fertility clinic, reportedly had "nihilistic ideations," per the FBI.
Philosophy explained
Nihilism and its origins
Alan Pratt, a professor emeritus at Embry-Riddle University, describes nihilism as "associated with extreme pessimism and a radical skepticism that condemns existence."
He adds that a "true nihilist would believe in nothing, have no loyalties, and no purpose other than, perhaps, an impulse to destroy."
The term is often associated with German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche, who argued that its corrosive effects would eventually destroy all moral, religious, and metaphysical convictions.
Ideation impact
How the FBI views 'nihilistic ideation'
Retired senior FBI profiler Mary Ellen O'Toole, who has studied past violent actors, describes nihilism as "something on a continuum."
She noted that some people planning mass violence have extreme nihilistic thinking, while others have less extreme views.
The FBI defines "nihilistic ideation" as a preoccupation with themes of violence, hopelessness, despair, pessimism, hatred, isolation, loneliness, or an 'end-of-the-world' philosophy.
Extremist definition
Who are 'Nihilistic violent extremists?'
The FBI and Justice Department have introduced the term "Nihilistic Violent Extremists" (NVEs) to describe those radicalized by nihilism.
NVEs are defined as "individuals who engage in criminal conduct within the United States and abroad, in furtherance of political, social, or religious goals that derive primarily from a hatred of society at large and a desire to bring about its collapse by sowing indiscriminate chaos, destruction, and social instability."
Ideological trend
'Black pill' ideology and its implications
CNN's Elle Reeve, in her book Black Pill, describes how individuals on social media platforms like 4chan engage in explicit nihilism with the "black pill" concept.
The term refers to a dark but gleeful nihilism where the system is corrupt and its collapse is inevitable.
"Behaviors that were really anecdotal 25 years ago are now being normalized because other people share them," O'Toole said.