What's the story

Nihilism, a philosophical belief that "all values are baseless and that nothing can be known or communicated," has been linked to two recent violent incidents in the United States of America.

An Oregon teenager, arrested for allegedly plotting a mass shooting at a mall in Washington, was said to have subscribed to "nihilistic violent extremist ideology."

Similarly, Guy Edward Bartkus, accused of bombing a California fertility clinic, reportedly had "nihilistic ideations," per the FBI.