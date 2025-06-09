What's the story

The United States military stoked UFO conspiracy theories, including those involving aliens at Area 51, to conceal classified weapons programs, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

A Department of Defense report revealed that in the 1980s, an Air Force colonel gave a bar owner near Area 51 fake photos of flying saucers.

This was part of an official mission to spread disinformation and divert attention from the testing of the first-ever stealth warplane, the F-117 Nighthawk.