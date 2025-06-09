Trump trips on flight steps; netizens reminds him of Biden
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump tripped while climbing the stairs of Air Force One.
The incident occurred on Sunday at Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey. It was just after Trump addressed reporters on the ongoing protests in Los Angeles over recent immigration raids.
Following him, Senator Marco Rubio also stumbled on the same staircase.
Videos circulating on social media showed Trump losing his balance on the Air Force One stairs. However, he managed to regain his footing quickly.
Online reactions
Users recall Trump's past comments on Biden
Social media users were quick to recall Trump's past comments on former President Joe Biden, who had also stumbled on the Air Force One stairs.
"It's funny how the words he uses as an attack on others always seem to come back around on him," read one comment on Trump's video.
"Hypocrisy at its finest," another user commented.
Pre-departure briefing
Trump speaks on LA protests
Before boarding Air Force One, Trump spoke to reporters about the violent protests in Los Angeles.
The protests saw demonstrators setting cars ablaze and clashing with security forces.
In response to the unrest, which entered its third day, Trump ordered the deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles, the second-largest city in the US.
Biden's incidents
Biden's multiple trips while boarding Air Force One
During his presidency, Biden tripped multiple times while boarding Air Force One.
In February 2024, he stumbled twice while preparing to fly to Los Angeles from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.
A year earlier, in February 2023, he also stumbled while boarding the plane at Chopin Airport in Warsaw, Poland, after a three-day Eastern European trip marking the Russia-Ukraine war anniversary.