What's the story

United States President Donald Trump tripped while climbing the stairs of Air Force One.

The incident occurred on Sunday at Morristown Municipal Airport in New Jersey. It was just after Trump addressed reporters on the ongoing protests in Los Angeles over recent immigration raids.

Following him, Senator Marco Rubio also stumbled on the same staircase.

Videos circulating on social media showed Trump losing his balance on the Air Force One stairs. However, he managed to regain his footing quickly.