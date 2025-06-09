'Something...worse than COVID-19': Expert warns after fungus smuggled into US
What's the story
A prominent US-based China analyst has issued a stark warning, suggesting the country could face a crisis even more severe than the COVID-19 pandemic if immediate precautions are not taken.
This comes shortly after two Chinese nationals were charged with smuggling a hazardous fungus into the United States.
Gordon G. Chang, author of China Is Going To War, said this could lead to "something worse" than COVID-19 if not addressed swiftly.
Expert's concern
'Have to sever relations with China'
Chang told Fox News, "The only way to stop this is to sever relations with China. And I know people think that's drastic, but we are being overwhelmed. We are going to get hit eventually...We are going to get hit really hard, not just with COVID, not just with fentanyl, but perhaps with something worse."
He added that the couple involved in the smuggling should be sent to Guantanamo Bay, as this is an act of war against the US.
Smuggling case
What is Fusarium graminearum?
Federal prosecutors allege that Zunyong Liu (34) and his girlfriend Yunqing Jian (33) conspired to illegally import Fusarium graminearum, a dangerous pathogen known to cause "head blight."
This disease affects crops like wheat, barley, maize, and rice.
The US Department of Justice has classified the fungus as a potential agroterrorism weapon capable of causing billions in agricultural losses annually.
It can also harm humans and animals, leading to symptoms such as vomiting, liver damage, and reproductive harm.
Threat assessment
Experts downplay threat posed by fungus
For now, agricultural experts have downplayed the threat posed by Fusarium graminearum.
They argue that the fungus has existed in the US for over a century and likely poses little risk to food safety.
Experts suggest it can be managed through fungicides, resistant wheat strains, and testing.
"We have...long history of managing epidemics of scab," Andrew Friskop, professor and plant pathologist at North Dakota State University, said, noting that farmers have access to tools to prevent and control the disease.
Legal proceedings
Couple's actions spark debates over China's role in global pandemics
Meanwhile, a federal court in Detroit charged Jian with conspiracy to commit an offense or defraud the US by smuggling goods into the country.
She also faces charges of making false statements and visa fraud.
The court has set Jian's bail hearing for June 13.
The couple's alleged actions have reignited debates over China's role in global pandemics, especially five years after COVID-19 first emerged from Wuhan, China.