What's the story

A prominent US-based China analyst has issued a stark warning, suggesting the country could face a crisis even more severe than the COVID-19 pandemic if immediate precautions are not taken.

This comes shortly after two Chinese nationals were charged with smuggling a hazardous fungus into the United States.

Gordon G. Chang, author of China Is Going To War, said this could lead to "something worse" than COVID-19 if not addressed swiftly.