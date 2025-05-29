What's the story

China has protested the United States's decision to revoke visas of some Chinese students, calling the move "unreasonable."

"The US has...cancelled Chinese students' visas under the pretext of ideology and national rights. China firmly opposes this and has lodged representations with the US," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

Mao further stated that the "action exposes the lies of freedom and openness that the US has consistently touted and will only further damage the US's international image and credibility."