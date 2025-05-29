After locals reported seeing an unidentified object fall and heard an explosion, emergency services were dispatched to the crash site.

Yonhap News Agency released an image showing smoke emanating from the hills adjacent to a factory zone in Pohang.

In December, a Jeju Air passenger aircraft crashed at Muan International Airport in southern South Korea, resulting in the fatalities of 179 out of the 181 individuals on board.

This incident was among the deadliest disasters in South Korea's aviation history.