South Korean navy patrol plane crashes in country's south
What's the story
A South Korean patrol plane, with four crew members on board, crashed during a training flight on Thursday.
The incident occurred after the aircraft took off from its base in Pohang at 1:43pm local time.
The cause of the crash is still unknown, and authorities are investigating both the condition of those aboard and the reasons behind the accident.
Rescue operations
Emergency response deployed to crash site
After locals reported seeing an unidentified object fall and heard an explosion, emergency services were dispatched to the crash site.
Yonhap News Agency released an image showing smoke emanating from the hills adjacent to a factory zone in Pohang.
In December, a Jeju Air passenger aircraft crashed at Muan International Airport in southern South Korea, resulting in the fatalities of 179 out of the 181 individuals on board.
This incident was among the deadliest disasters in South Korea's aviation history.