Chinese paraglider who accidentally went 28,208ft above sea level suspended
What's the story
A paraglider in Northwest China, who accidentally broke the world record for the highest paragliding altitude after being sucked into a cloud at 8,598 meters above sea level, has been banned from flying for six months.
The paraglider, Peng Yujiang, had initially planned to conduct ground parachute shaking when a sudden strong wind lifted him off the ground.
Suspension details
Unapproved flight leads to suspension
A bone-chilling viral video shows the moment the paraglider nearly died after he was dragged into the clouds, leaving him stuck around 5 miles above ground and covered in ice from head to toe.
He suffered extensive frostbite but managed to land safely near Qifeng town at an altitude of 1,800 meters.
After the incident, he was hospitalized for treatment.
Twitter Post
Watch the video here
On May 24th, Chinese paragliding enthusiast Peng Yujiang took off from a launch point at approximately 3,000 meters in the Qilian Mountains of Gansu Province.— China in Pictures (@tongbingxue) May 27, 2025
He was then sucked into a cumulonimbus cloud, which carried him to an altitude of 8,589 meters.
At this height, the… pic.twitter.com/HenJYktYDK
Health update
Peng's ordeal and recovery
A neighboring weather station indicated that the temperature at an altitude of 28,215 feet was around -35 degrees Celsius, with a wind speed of roughly 25 meters per second.
The association has since sealed off all potential flight sites in Jiayuguan city and Sunan county until approval procedures are completed.
"A normal person cannot be exposed at 8,000m (26,246ft) without oxygen. This is not something that can be done voluntarily," the sports bureau of Jiayuguan city in Gansu province said.
Flight investigation
Investigation launched into unapproved flight
The incident has triggered an investigation, as Chinese regulations prohibit paragliding flights above 16,405 feet, which is approximately 5,000 meters.
Peng was also required to write an accident reflection report and deeply reflect on the flight incident as part of his punishment.
The Gansu provincial aeronautical sports association has also dispatched staff to verify the facts after the incident.