US to 'aggressively revoke' visas of Chinese students
What's the story
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced that the country will "aggressively" start revoking visas of some Chinese students.
The move is aimed at those with ties to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields.
"Under President Trump's leadership, the US State Department will work with the Department of Homeland Security to aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields," he announced on X.
Student demographics
Chinese students make up significant portion of US foreign students
The visa criteria would also be revised to enhance scrutiny of future applications from China and Hong Kong.
Chinese students are the second-largest group of international students in the US, after India.
They accounted for nearly a quarter of all foreign students during the 2023-2024 academic year, with over 270,000 enrolled.
The action comes at a time when Washington and Beijing are at odds, with Trump accusing China of exploiting the US in trade and triggering a tariff war.
Policy implications
Visa revocation amid broader scrutiny of international students
Earlier this month, Michigan Congressmen John Moolenaar and Tim Walberg urged Duke University to sever ties with Wuhan University over technology transfer concerns.
They claimed that the partnership created a "direct pipeline between US innovation and China's military-industrial complex."
On Tuesday, the White House also temporarily suspended processing visas for foreign students while drafting stricter guidelines that include social media surveillance.
Furthermore, the State Department said it plans to "issue guidance on expanded social media vetting for all such applications."
Policy backlash
Criticism and concerns over US visa policies
The Trump administration has already frozen hundreds of millions of dollars in funding for universities.
The president views some of America's most prestigious universities, like Harvard, as overly liberal and accuses them of failing to confront antisemitism on campus.
Harvard University was also recently denied permission to enroll international students, but a federal judge has temporarily blocked this decision amid legal proceedings.