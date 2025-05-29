What's the story

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has announced that the country will "aggressively" start revoking visas of some Chinese students.

The move is aimed at those with ties to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields.

"Under President Trump's leadership, the US State Department will work with the Department of Homeland Security to aggressively revoke visas for Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields," he announced on X.