What's the story

Prosecutors have announced for the first time the complete list of 21 charges Andrew and Tristan Tate will face upon their return to the United Kingdom.

Andrew, 38, faces 10 charges, including rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain. These charges are linked to three alleged victims.

Tristan, 36, is facing 11 charges, including rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking. These charges are related to one alleged victim.