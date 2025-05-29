Tate brothers face 21 charges for rape, trafficking in UK
What's the story
Prosecutors have announced for the first time the complete list of 21 charges Andrew and Tristan Tate will face upon their return to the United Kingdom.
Andrew, 38, faces 10 charges, including rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain. These charges are linked to three alleged victims.
Tristan, 36, is facing 11 charges, including rape, actual bodily harm and human trafficking. These charges are related to one alleged victim.
Charges detailed
The Crown Prosecution Service stated that it had given the go-ahead for the charges against the brothers in 2024, before a warrant was obtained to bring them back from Romania.
"However, the domestic criminal matters in Romania must be settled first," it added.
The brothers are currently under investigation in Romania on similar allegations of trafficking minors and sexual intercourse with a minor.
They deny all allegations against them.
Legal proceedings
The decision to charge them was taken after receiving a file of evidence from Bedfordshire Police.
The Bedfordshire police had filed an international arrest warrant for the siblings in connection with allegations made between 2012 and 2015.
At the time of the warrant, the Tates stated that they "categorically reject all charges" and were "very innocent men."
A Romanian court determined that they could be extradited to the UK only once the separate procedures against them in Romania were completed.
Civil case
In March 2025, they returned to Romania, telling the media that "innocent men don't run from anything."
In addition to the criminal charges, four British women have filed a civil lawsuit against Andrew Tate for sexual violence, rape and coercive control between 2013 and 2015.
The lawsuit seeks six-figure damages after the CPS declined to prosecute in 2019.
A preliminary hearing on April 15, 2025, revealed thousands of pages of evidence supporting these claims.
Background
Andrew is a former professional kickboxer with over 10 million followers on X. He showcases a lifestyle of supercars, expensive watches and private jets.
He runs an online academy teaching young men how to get rich and attract women.
The Tates are sons of an American chess master and a British catering assistant, who were raised in Luton, Bedfordshire, after their parents divorced.