China developing guided rocket artillery to target aircraft, drones
Chinese defense scientists are transforming traditional rocket artillery into a system that can target aerial threats.
The initiative is being led by Professor Zhang Shifeng at the National University of Defense Technology's College of Aerospace Science and Engineering.
The research team has developed a small rocket called Tianxing-1 or "Sky Star-1," which has lift-enhancing wings and adjustable tail fins for extended range and maneuverability without power.
Glide phase
A new approach to aerial threat engagement
The Tianxing-1 rocket is launched at an angle from ground-based platforms and ascends to a certain altitude before entering a glide phase. Here, it autonomously alters its trajectory to hit targets.
The rocket works on principles similar to hypersonic glide missiles but flies at a slower speed of 200m/s, which could restrict its capability to pursue high-speed aircraft or drones.
Cost-effective
Tianxing-1 is designed to be cost-effective, mass-producible
The Tianxing-1 rocket is also touted to be cost-effective and easy to mass-produce.
Notably, this development also aligns with China's history of using rockets in combat, dating back nearly eight centuries when fire arrows and possibly gunpowder-launched grenades were used against Mongol invaders during the Battle of Kaifung-fu in 1232.
Now, Chinese scientists and engineers want to upgrade traditional rocket artillery for modern aerial threats.