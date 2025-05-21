US intelligence suggests Israel preparing strike on Iran's nuclear facilities
What's the story
The United States has obtained fresh intelligence indicating that Israel is gearing up for a possible strike on Iranian nuclear facilities.
This comes as the Trump administration continues its diplomatic efforts with Tehran over a nuclear deal.
The intelligence input, as reported by CNN, cites multiple US officials who are privy to the developments.
However, it's still unclear if Israeli authorities have made a final decision on this matter.
Military movements
Israeli military preparations observed by US intelligence
The intelligence suggests that the chances of an Israeli strike have increased significantly in recent months.
This is especially true if the United States's negotiations with Iran fail to completely halt uranium enrichment.
The report adds that US surveillance has detected signs of military readiness on Israel's part, including movement of aerial munitions and completion of an air drill.
Diplomatic tensions
Iran's Supreme Leader criticizes US demands
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has slammed US demands for Tehran to stop enriching uranium, calling them "excessive and outrageous."
He also expressed skepticism about the success of ongoing nuclear talks with the US.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has threatened military action if diplomatic efforts don't yield results within a specified timeframe.
Diplomatic pressure
Trump's ultimatum and Israel's dilemma
In mid-March, Trump sent a letter to Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei with a 60-day deadline for diplomatic progress.
This deadline has now passed without any significant breakthrough.
The situation puts Israel in a difficult position, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must balance between avoiding an unsatisfactory US-Iran deal and not alienating Trump further.
Military readiness
US prepares for potential Israeli strike on Iran
The US is reportedly ramping up intelligence efforts in case Israeli leaders decide to go ahead with a strike.
However, a CNN source familiar with Trump's thinking said that the US is unlikely to assist Israel in carrying out strikes at this time unless provoked by Tehran.
An Israeli source indicated that Israel would consider military action if it perceives a "bad deal" being negotiated by the US with Iran.