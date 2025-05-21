'Acted like chief-of-staff': New book tears into 'sleazy' Hunter Biden
What's the story
CNN anchor Jake Tapper ripped into Hunter Biden, son of former US President Joe Biden, calling him "unethical," "sleazy" and acting like "chief of staff of the family" despite his history of questionable behavior.
The scathing remarks were made during an interview with Katie Couric on her show Next Question With Katie Couric.
Tapper was promoting his new book, Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again, with Axios reporter Alex Thompson.
Family dynamics
Tapper criticizes Hunter's role in Biden family
In the interview, Tapper cited an example from Hunter's past to support his argument.
"Just look at the record: After his brother died, he cheated on his wife with his brother's widow and then got her addicted to crack. That's just one thing I could say. I don't have a lot of personal regard for him," he said.
Hunter began dating his sister-in-law Hallie in 2017, two years after his brother Beau died from brain cancer. They split in 2019.
Critical portrayal
Book details Biden's final days in office
The book, which was released on Tuesday, also paints a critical picture of Biden's last days in office and his 2024 campaign.
It alleges that he forgot aides' names and relied on cue cards for simple remarks.
One insider told Tapper that as the president's health deteriorated, the presidency was "at best, a five-person board with Joe Biden as chairman of the board."
The book also claims Hunter was seen as his father's closest political adviser despite his scandals.
Trial
Biden repeatedly offered to testify in Hunter's trial
The book also claims that Biden repeatedly offered to testify in his son Hunter's federal firearms trial in Delaware in June.
Biden reportedly had testimony that could prove useful to the defense about Hunter's mental state in October 2018, when he illegally purchased a firearm while under the influence of drugs. However, Hunter's lawyers decided that the move was too risky.
Hunter was eventually found guilty of all charges, but Biden signed a presidential pardon for him in December.
Official response
Biden's spokesperson dismisses book's claims
Biden's spokesperson Chris Meagher has dismissed the book's claims.
He asked for evidence of any presidential decision or address affected by mental decline, arguing that "the evidence points to the opposite."
He is "still waiting for someone, anyone, to point out where Joe Biden had to make a presidential decision or make a presidential address where he was unable to do his job because of mental decline," he said.
Family defense
Hunter's daughter criticizes book, compares it to 'political fairy smut'
Hunter's daughter Naomi has also slammed the book as "political fairy smut for the permanent, professional chattering class."
She called it "a bunch of unoriginal, uninspired lies written by irresponsible, self-promoting journalists out to make a quick buck."
The release of this controversial book comes at a difficult time for former president Biden, who recently announced an aggressive prostate cancer diagnosis.