What's the story

CNN anchor Jake Tapper ripped into Hunter Biden, son of former US President Joe Biden, calling him "unethical," "sleazy" and acting like "chief of staff of the family" despite his history of questionable behavior.

The scathing remarks were made during an interview with Katie Couric on her show Next Question With Katie Couric.

Tapper was promoting his new book, Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again, with Axios reporter Alex Thompson.