Pakistan: 4 children killed in suicide bomb blast in Balochistan
A suicide car bombing targeted a school bus in Khuzdar district, Balochistan, Pakistan on Wednesday.
The attack left three children and two adults dead and injured dozens of others, News18 reported. On the other hand, AP reported that four children were among the dead.
Local Deputy Commissioner Yasir Iqbal confirmed the incident and said that 38 people were injured, most of whom were schoolchildren.
Official response
Attack condemned by Pakistan's Interior Minister
Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemned the attack, calling it an act of "sheer barbarism by targeting innocent children."
He described the perpetrators as "beasts" deserving no leniency.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed his sorrow over the incident and directed security agencies to identify those responsible.
No group has claimed responsibility for this attack yet, but suspicion falls on ethnic Baloch separatists who often target civilians and security forces in Balochistan.
Previous incidents
Balochistan Liberation Army's history of attacks
The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist group, has been behind similar attacks in the past. The US designated the BLA as a terrorist organization in 2019.
Just days before this incident, another car bombing near Jabbar Market in Qillah Abdullah killed four people and injured 20 others.
The explosion caused massive damage to buildings and triggered panic in the region.
Regional instability
Balochistan's ongoing unrest and separatist movements
Balochistan has long been a hotbed of unrest, with separatist movements fueled by economic marginalization and human rights abuses.
Ethnic Baloch groups accuse the federal government of exploiting resources without political representation.
Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Baloch leaders declared independence from Pakistan on social media.
Activist Mir Yar Baloch called for international intervention and recognition of a "Republic of Balochistan."