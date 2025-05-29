What's the story

NVIDIA has once again surpassed Wall Street's expectations in its latest quarterly earnings report.

The chip-making giant reported a revenue of $44.1 billion for the quarter ending in April, a whopping 69% increase from last year.

The company's data center revenue also saw a massive jump of 73% to $39.1 billion.

NVIDIA beat investor estimates of $43.3 billion for the total revenue by nearly $1 billion.